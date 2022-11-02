Previous
Next
Discounted Halloween candy by tiff96
Photo 681

Discounted Halloween candy

Work - Weather Data Collection
David picked me up
Went home
Chilled
Had dinner
Showered
Went to Target to buy discounted Halloween candy
Went home
Chilled
Slept
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Tiff

@tiff96
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise