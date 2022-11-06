Previous
Raptors game vs Bulls by tiff96
Photo 685

Raptors game vs Bulls

Slept in
Got ready
Had lunch
Went grocery shopping at Costco and HMart
Went home
Chilled, watched Raptors game
Budgeted
Watched youtube
Had dinner
Watched the Watcher Episode 3
Showered
Hung out in bed
Slept
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Tiff

@tiff96
