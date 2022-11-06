Sign up
Photo 685
Raptors game vs Bulls
Slept in
Got ready
Had lunch
Went grocery shopping at Costco and HMart
Went home
Chilled, watched Raptors game
Budgeted
Watched youtube
Had dinner
Watched the Watcher Episode 3
Showered
Hung out in bed
Slept
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Tiff
@tiff96
Photo Details
Album
2020/2021
