Curry Katsu Rice by tiff96
Photo 686

Curry Katsu Rice

Work - Experiments and Weather Data
David picked me up
Came home and chilled a little bit
Prepped dinner
Watched Raptors vs Bulls game
Showered
Watched the Watcher
Continued to plan San Diego trip
Slept
7th November 2022

Tiff

@tiff96
187% complete

View this month

