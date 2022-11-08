Previous
Next
Stayed home sick by tiff96
Photo 687

Stayed home sick

Woke up, felt under the weather so called out
Watched TV, played games all day
David came home
Hung out
Had dinner
Chilled
Showered
Slept
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Tiff

@tiff96
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise