Vons Chicken by tiff96
Photo 690

Vons Chicken

Hung out at home while David went to work for a bit
Went to have Vons Chicken for lunch with Arqum
Dropped off David at home
Went to Valley Fair for shopping with mom
Had boba from mall
Came home
Had dinner
Chilled
Showered
Slept
11th November 2022

Tiff

@tiff96
189% complete

View this month

Photo Details

