Tomato Pineapple Salmon Noodle Soup by tiff96
Photo 692

Tomato Pineapple Salmon Noodle Soup

Slept in
Woke up and got ready
Went to buy groceries at Costco
Went to check mail at my place
Went to Trader Joes
Went home and cooked soup
Watched Black Panther
Chilled
Showered
Slept
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Tiff

@tiff96
189% complete

