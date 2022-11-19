Previous
Tacos El Gordo by tiff96
Photo 698

Tacos El Gordo

Woke up early
Went to hotel
Flew to San Diego
Went to Imperial Beach Pier
Went to USS Midway
Checked in and dropped off stuff at hotel
Went to have dinner at Pho Cow Cali
Went back to hotel
Showered
Slept
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Tiff

@tiff96
193% complete

