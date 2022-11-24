Previous
Friendsgiving by tiff96
Photo 703

Friendsgiving

Woke up and went to pick up mom and Cece
Drove down to Gilroy to drop Cece off
Hung out with mom and David
Picked up Cece
Drove back
Went home and prepped for Friendsgiving
Went over to Tasneem and Hussain’s for Friendsgiving
Went home
Shower
Slept
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Tiff

@tiff96
