Ark Nova by tiff96
Photo 706

Ark Nova

Woke up
Got ready
Drove up to SF
Had Cracked and Batter
Went to the Ferry Building
Went to Pier 39 and walked around
Drove around Golden Gate Park
Went to dinner at San Tung
Drove back home
Showered
Played Ark Nova
Slept
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Tiff

@tiff96
193% complete

