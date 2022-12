Christmas Tree decorated

Dropped off Simon at the airport

Went back home and slept

Went to return rental car

Went to pick up Huzaifa

Went to In-n-Out

Went to VW dealership

Dropped Huzaifa back off

Went to Best Buy to pick up mom’s gift

Went to Target to buy things

Went to Ikea to pick up shelf

Came back

Built shelf

Organized living room and board games

Chilled

Showered

Huzaifa and Ammar came over for board games

Went to get boba at Pekoe

Slept