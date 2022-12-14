Previous
Chef David by tiff96
Photo 723

Chef David

Work - Project work time
Dropped Hajira off
Went home
Chilled
Watched Raptors game
Had dinner
Chilled
Showered
Slept
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Tiff

@tiff96
198% complete

