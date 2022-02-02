Previous
First time seeing snow! by tigerlilylefty16
First time seeing snow!

Kenna is from South Carolina and just turned 18. This is her first time seeing snow and she cried. So many good captures from this shoot I want to share.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

TigerLilyLefty

@tigerlilylefty16
