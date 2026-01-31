Previous
Ben and Kaylee by tim48v
Ben and Kaylee

Ben taking a break from shoeing horses. Shot with the Olympus 50mm f/1.4 manual lens.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

tim

@tim48v
