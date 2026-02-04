Previous
Deer crossing by tim48v
28 / 365

Deer crossing

Deer at sunset.
Went out with my Sony and 85mm f/1.8.
Lesson learned: always carry a telephoto!
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

tim

@tim48v
tim
More photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/9RjxHU8My2PsSQLo9
February 5th, 2026  
