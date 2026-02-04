Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Deer crossing
Deer at sunset.
Went out with my Sony and 85mm f/1.8.
Lesson learned: always carry a telephoto!
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
tim
@tim48v
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th February 2026 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
tim
More photos:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/9RjxHU8My2PsSQLo9
February 5th, 2026
