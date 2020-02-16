Previous
Mind Boggling !! by timbo
Mind Boggling !!

With the weather being so bad it was time to use my grey matter . A great game and I was well and truly thrashed by my wife. I am a good loser, honest . Hope my luck changes for next time or I just won’t play .
Timbo

