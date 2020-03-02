Previous
Time flies. by timbo
Time flies.

This is a photo of my favourite watch. It’s a Red Arrows Skyhawk-AT and was a present from my wife .
Cazzi ace
Time flies....but fruit flies like a banana 😂 On a serious note - nice photo. When did watches start doing so much more than just telling the time. I'd need a manual to understand it. Glad you found some red today. 😀
March 2nd, 2020  
