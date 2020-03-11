Previous
What’s up duck ?? by timbo
27 / 365

What’s up duck ??

Meet Oliver the duck, a nice little gift from the hotel I’m staying at. Might need to travel lots more to meet the rest of his family.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Timbo

@timbo
Photo Details

