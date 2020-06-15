Hitchhiker

Today was trash pickup day. When I was bringing the garbage can back from the curb after pickup I noticed this little green spider was along for the ride. It's a Magnolia Green Jumper (Lyssomanes viridis) and from what I have gathered, a mature female. It looks like she's wearing a shower cap, but that's a set of scales that border its eyes.



After I took this shot I managed to wrangle her and put her back into her natural habitat, the bark of one of our pine trees. She likely wouldn't have fared well in our garage.