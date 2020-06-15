Previous
Hitchhiker by timerskine
Hitchhiker

Today was trash pickup day. When I was bringing the garbage can back from the curb after pickup I noticed this little green spider was along for the ride. It's a Magnolia Green Jumper (Lyssomanes viridis) and from what I have gathered, a mature female. It looks like she's wearing a shower cap, but that's a set of scales that border its eyes.

After I took this shot I managed to wrangle her and put her back into her natural habitat, the bark of one of our pine trees. She likely wouldn't have fared well in our garage.
Tim Erskine

Photo Details

