Reflection of the Fed by timerskine
25 / 365

Reflection of the Fed

Walking near the James River in downtown Richmond, Virginia around sunset. I noticed the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond being reflected in the Dominion Energy building's windows with some cool clouds behind.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

