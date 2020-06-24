Lilies Galor - The Circle of Life

About a mile from my house there is a large beaver pond caused by beavers damming the Crooked Branch Creek. From the looks of things, the beavers left this pond a long time before we moved to Virginia, three years ago. Despite the absence of beavers, their work lives on and the pond is thriving.



Today I was headed to a park to hunt for a picture when I drove past the beaver pond. I was stunned by a sea of water lilies. I pulled onto a side street, parked and walked across the street to get some pictures. Sadly, I couldn't capture the extend of the thousands of pink and white flowers festooning the pond. Even more regrettably, I cannot capture and convey to you the heady perfume of all those blooms.



My favorite part of this picture is actually the log in the middle. The tree whose trunk this once was has long been dead but it has turned into a living, thriving habitat for several different plants...and I have to assume bugs, as well. The circle of life.