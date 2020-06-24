Previous
Next
Lilies Galor - The Circle of Life by timerskine
28 / 365

Lilies Galor - The Circle of Life

About a mile from my house there is a large beaver pond caused by beavers damming the Crooked Branch Creek. From the looks of things, the beavers left this pond a long time before we moved to Virginia, three years ago. Despite the absence of beavers, their work lives on and the pond is thriving.

Today I was headed to a park to hunt for a picture when I drove past the beaver pond. I was stunned by a sea of water lilies. I pulled onto a side street, parked and walked across the street to get some pictures. Sadly, I couldn't capture the extend of the thousands of pink and white flowers festooning the pond. Even more regrettably, I cannot capture and convey to you the heady perfume of all those blooms.

My favorite part of this picture is actually the log in the middle. The tree whose trunk this once was has long been dead but it has turned into a living, thriving habitat for several different plants...and I have to assume bugs, as well. The circle of life.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
While we can’t see it all, this is beautiful.
June 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise