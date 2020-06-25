Nursery Goats

The Missus and I went to our favorite garden center, Cross Creek Nursery ( https://www.crosscreeknursery.com). We've been there many, many times but it was quieter today and we heard something that sounded like a sheep or a goat. Another customer said that, indeed, it was the pair of goats at the front of the property.
We went to the front and sure enough there was a large fenced in area with a tall...umm...Jungle Gym for goats, and these two up on top (12-15' up).
They had a lot to say. In this picture it was the turn of the white one to speak. The staff laughed and said that the goats were trying to convince us that nobody fed them EVER and that we should give them lots of food. They looked well-fed, healthy and happy, so we didn't feed them the tarragon plants we were buying, but I did go and get my camera to take some pictures.