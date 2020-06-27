Previous
Noisy Mum by timerskine
Noisy Mum

Didn't get many chances for pictures today so I took advantage of a grocery store's floral section. I was also reacquainting myself with my Canon S110 pocket camera. It has full manual control, shoots in raw format, and can turn out some great pictures. This isn't one of them. I unfortunately forgot to reset the ISO, which was on automatic, so the camera chose a level that produced a lot of noise. But this was the best shot of the day, so I went with the idea that this was just a particularly noisy chrysanthemum.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
