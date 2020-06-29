Sign up
Sunrise Over Appomattox River
The color of the sky has been changed a bit by the fringes of the Sahara dust and made for a nice sunrise over the Appomattox River near the James River confluence. The starburst effect was made using f22, the smallest I could get my aperture.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th June 2020 6:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
sunrise
,
sahara
,
f22
,
appomattox river
