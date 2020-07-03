Sign up
Shade of Blue
I was unmotivated to go out shooting today...something about it being the hottest day of the year with temperatures above body temp. So I took this shot of the window shade in one of our bathrooms, up very close and at an acute angle.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S110
Taken
3rd July 2020 1:53pm
Tags
window
,
blue
,
shade
,
window shade
,
mundane-pattern
