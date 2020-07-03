Previous
Next
Shade of Blue by timerskine
37 / 365

Shade of Blue

I was unmotivated to go out shooting today...something about it being the hottest day of the year with temperatures above body temp. So I took this shot of the window shade in one of our bathrooms, up very close and at an acute angle.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise