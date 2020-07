Doe Shadow

(The Missus and I rented a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a week. The interwebs connection here is awfully slow so some of my pictures may be later then usual due to glacial upload speeds.)



Our first morning in Fancy Gap, Virginia, gave us a brilliant sunrise. We drank our coffee and watched this white-tailed deer and her three fawns as they grazed on a neighboring hill. I liked the contrast of the doe's shadow in this shot.