Mabry Mill

(The Missus and I rented a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a week. The interwebs connection here is awfully slow so some of my pictures may be later then usual due to glacial upload speeds.)



We took a leisurely drive north on the Blue Ridge Parkway to enjoy the beautiful scenery. We learned long ago that when in a National Park, always do two things: 1) drive on every road you're allowed to drive on, and 2) pull in to every parking lot or overview. Our thinking is that the National Park Service put those there for a reason, and that reason is always something beautiful to look at. We pulled in to the Mabry Mill and weren't disappointed. According to the NPS sign, the mill is the most photographed scene on the entire 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway. I can see why...I got this shot and it wasn't even in very good light!