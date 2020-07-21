Bright White Rose

My 'Get Pushed' challenge partner for this week, @annied, gave me the challenge of a "high key photo" which can be defined as "Photography that uses unnaturally bright lighting to blow out most or all harsh shadows in an image. High key methods were originally developed as a solution to screens that couldn't properly display high contrast ratios, but has developed into more of a stylistic choice."
So this is what I came up with, thanks to a quick trip through the local supermarket's floral section, which usually has a wide array of white flowers, perfect subjects for this week.