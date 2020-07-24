Previous
Sol and Cumulus Clouds II by timerskine
Sol and Cumulus Clouds II

There were some really cool looking clouds forming later this afternoon. This was the best of many good shots I got.

Just like the first Sol and Cumulus Clouds ( https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2020-06-19), I got the starburst on the sun by cranking my aperture to f24 and let the blades create the effect.
24th July 2020

Tim Erskine

