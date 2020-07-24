Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
58 / 365
Sol and Cumulus Clouds II
There were some really cool looking clouds forming later this afternoon. This was the best of many good shots I got.
Just like the first Sol and Cumulus Clouds (
https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2020-06-19),
I got the starburst on the sun by cranking my aperture to f24 and let the blades create the effect.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
93
photos
25
followers
44
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Latest from all albums
53
54
55
56
26
57
58
27
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th July 2020 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
cloud
,
clouds
,
sol
,
cumulus
,
cirrus
,
cumulus clouds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close