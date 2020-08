This Great Blue Heron (hence GB in the title) was about 25' up a dead tree, along Swift Creek in Pocahontas State Park. It was preening. I got a ton of good shots of its hygiene routine but I knew it wasn't going to stay up there very long because it was hot and there was little wind. It was only up there to safely groom itself. My hope was that it was going to take off coming towards me, rather than away (which would have given me a series of pictures of heron heiny).Here it is about to step off the branch.Part II is at https://365project.org/timerskine/eclectica/2020-08-05 Part III is at https://365project.org/timerskine/the-other-other/2020-08-05