GB Heron Fishing by timerskine
72 / 365

GB Heron Fishing

I saw this great blue heron strolling through the waters of the Appomattox River, looking for breakfast. Not sure if it found anything...the waters were still pretty murky after getting stirred up by Tropical Storm Isaias.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
