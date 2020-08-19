Previous
Dining on Impatiens by timerskine
Dining on Impatiens

This clouded sulfur butterfly (Colias philodice) was feasting on the Missus' impatiens on our deck. It made it easy to get my shot for today without even having to open the door.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
