Dining on Impatiens
This clouded sulfur butterfly (Colias philodice) was feasting on the Missus' impatiens on our deck. It made it easy to get my shot for today without even having to open the door.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
flower
,
butterfly
,
impatiens
