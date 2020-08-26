Ghost Geese

I went to the pond of a nearby office building to get a long exposure shot of the fountain in a pond out in front. I was hoping that nearby lighting would make for a good effect.



The fountain shots were kind of meh but when I looked towards the main road I realized my picture was there.



This is a 30 second exposure, which causes the ghosting effect on the geese, as well as the solid light streams from the headlights of passing cars. The color streaks on the surface of the water are from a nearby sign and a traffic light.