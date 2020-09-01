Sign up
97 / 365
Low Key Kitty
My Get Pushed Challenge this week was from
@homeschoolmom
who said, "how about trying either a high key or low key portrait." I went for a high key shot a few weeks ago (
https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2020-07-21)
so I went for low key.
According to Wikipedia, low-key photography is a genre of photography consisting of shooting dark-colored scenes, and emphasizing natural or artificial light only on specific areas in the frame.
My subject was my kitty cat, Mili, mainly because she poses a lot better than either of the dogs.
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Camera
NIKON D850
1st September 2020
Tags
cat
,
kitty
,
low key
,
mili
,
timerskine-gp
,
get-pushed-423
Tim Erskine
ace
@homeschoolmom
Here's my attempt at your challenge...I chose low key.
September 1st, 2020
