Low Key Kitty by timerskine
Low Key Kitty

My Get Pushed Challenge this week was from @homeschoolmom who said, "how about trying either a high key or low key portrait." I went for a high key shot a few weeks ago ( https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2020-07-21) so I went for low key.

According to Wikipedia, low-key photography is a genre of photography consisting of shooting dark-colored scenes, and emphasizing natural or artificial light only on specific areas in the frame.

My subject was my kitty cat, Mili, mainly because she poses a lot better than either of the dogs.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

@homeschoolmom Here's my attempt at your challenge...I chose low key.
September 1st, 2020  
