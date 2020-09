Low Key Kitty

My Get Pushed Challenge this week was from @homeschoolmom who said, "how about trying either a high key or low key portrait." I went for a high key shot a few weeks ago ( https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2020-07-21) so I went for low key.According to Wikipedia, low-key photography is a genre of photography consisting of shooting dark-colored scenes, and emphasizing natural or artificial light only on specific areas in the frame.My subject was my kitty cat, Mili, mainly because she poses a lot better than either of the dogs.