Negative Space - Salem Baptist Church

My Get Pushed Challenge for this week from @homeschoolmom was to make a photograph "using negative space or minimalism." I'm also entering this into the Minimalism challenge since this month's topic is architecture
Negative space can be defined as "the huge presence of low impact elements, which are usually neutral empty spaces or textures. Often the center of interest contrasts sharply with those surrounding negative space areas in terms of subject matter, color, shape, tone or texture."
As you leave our subdivision and go west, not even a mile down the road is Salem Baptist Church. The congregation was founded in 1794. For some perspective, in 1794, George Washington was President. The original log cabin used for the church is long gone, and worship now takes place in a sanctuary built in 1984. The one with this steeple was left standing and still sees some use. I'm not sure when it was built but the design seems to be mid-1800s.
Today was a dreary, rainy day, but that's not a big deal when looking for negative spaces and minimalism...you just have to position your car/truck appropriately in the parking lot, roll down the window and shoot from the driver's seat!