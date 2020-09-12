Sign up
Blue Sky and Sunbeams
Waited (almost) too long to get out and find a shot. I got lucky to find the sun behind a particularly dense cloud, with blue sky above it, and sunbeams being cast down below it.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
sun
,
clouds
,
sunbeam
,
blue sky
