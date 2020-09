Sentimental Journey - Taxiing

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is a living history museum that restores WWII aircraft to flying condition. They own two B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bomber. One of them, Sentimental Journey, is in town for a week.



I was in position to get a head-on shot of her as she taxied to where she will be on display. Tours and rides are also available while she is here.