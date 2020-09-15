Previous
Sentimental Journey - Nose Art by timerskine
111 / 365

Sentimental Journey - Nose Art

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is a living history museum that restores WWII aircraft to flying condition. They own two B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bombers. One of them, Sentimental Journey, is in town for a week.

This is a shot of Sentimental Journey's nose and nose art. Betty Grable was the most popular pin-up girl during WWII and the nose art is based on her most popular picture.

The Flying Fortress had a crew of 10. Two of those crew, the navigator and bombardier, sat in the nose. They also manned the four defensive 50 caliber machine guns.
Photo Details

