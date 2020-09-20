Previous
Backlight by timerskine
Backlight

The sun was setting and lighting up this fallow field near home. These grasses just seemed to glow.

Never let anyone tell you that you should never shoot into the light.
20th September 2020

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Tim Erskine
amyK ace
Nicely captured backlight
September 21st, 2020  
