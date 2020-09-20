Sign up
Backlight
The sun was setting and lighting up this fallow field near home. These grasses just seemed to glow.
Never let anyone tell you that you should never shoot into the light.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th September 2020 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
glow
,
backlight
amyK
ace
Nicely captured backlight
September 21st, 2020
