Downward Mantis by timerskine
118 / 365

Downward Mantis

The Missus and I went to the park today and she spotted this praying mantis with her eagle eye. It was actually much harder to see than this picture shows because I lightened the shadows considerably.

Given the mantis's size, I believe it to be a male.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
what a cool capture
September 23rd, 2020  
