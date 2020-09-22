Sign up
118 / 365
Downward Mantis
The Missus and I went to the park today and she spotted this praying mantis with her eagle eye. It was actually much harder to see than this picture shows because I lightened the shadows considerably.
Given the mantis's size, I believe it to be a male.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
189
photos
32
followers
59
following
Tags
mantis
,
pocahontas
,
praying mantis
Esther Rosenberg
ace
what a cool capture
September 23rd, 2020
