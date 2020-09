My Get Pushed challenge for this week came from Jacqueline, who wanted me to get "a shot with refractions in a glass." She included, for my inspiration, a site with work from Suzanne Saroff ( https://www.anothermag.com/art-photography/10825/this-new-york-based-artist-is-finding-new-depth-in-a-glass-of-water). My subject is a bit more mundane than anything that Saroff does, but of all the things I was shooting, this produced the most interesting result. It's all the more interesting since I was able to get the toothbrush to magically levitate behind the glass of water!