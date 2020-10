Magnolia Fruit

Magnolia trees are abundant here in Virginia, and with good reason. They are big, beautiful trees that provide copious shade. And when they bloom, their flowers are large and beautiful, and they give off a strong but heavenly perfume. Springtime hereabouts smells awfully good because of them.



But it's early autumn. This is the fruit of a particularly large magnolia. The Missus and her eagle eye spotted this for me.