Nemesis by timerskine
134 / 365

Nemesis

This yellow plant is from the Aster family, and the Ambrosia genus. The ambrosia part is an odd bit of nomenclature since in Greek and Roman mythology, ambrosia is food of the gods. But in the plant world, all 50 or so species of Ambrosia are commonly known as ragweed.

For the past few weeks, the ragweed has been bright yellow, standing straight and tall. The last few days, though, the flowers have been starting to dry up, shedding their noxious pollen, much to the chagrin of people with allergies. I am fortunate to not be one of those suffering from "hay fever" but the Missus is not so lucky, which is why I selected the title of this shot.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Patricia McPhail ace
It's sad when something so beautiful is so hard for some folks. Hope the season is over soon for your wife - sending healing thoughts. I understand the suffering as my husband used to suffer terribly with hay fever - he was almost out of commission from August to the end of October....
October 9th, 2020  
