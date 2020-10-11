I saw this grasshopper on one of our porch screens Friday. It's a different species of grasshopper from Jiminy, who I photographed less than a week ago. It's not as big and has a darker color that's more brown than green.
I noticed right away that it had only 5 legs...it was missing its right rear leg. This is why I named it Quint. Quint also lost one of its antennae.
The poor little thing stayed in basically one place for well over 24 hours. When I went to take this picture it had started to move up the screen...v e r y s l o w l y. I am glad I got its picture when I did because it is now too high up to get a shot. As always with all of the critters I shoot, I thanked it and wished it luck. More than most of my subjects, it's going to need it.