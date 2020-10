My Get Pushed Challenge this week from Jenn (@aikiuser) was tottery a macro abstract. This is my first go at it.We had some rain the past couple of days, with a lot of misty drizzle at the tail end of it. A spider web, spun horizontally in the Missus' rosemary plant on our deck, caught the rain and created the tiny droplets.This is the same rosemary plant that was one of my first "I've shaken the rust off" shots of this project: https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2020-06-02