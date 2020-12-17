Waiting for Drivers

It was a cold day outside while the Missus and I ran errands. We normally walk through our neighborhood to get in our self-imposed number of daily steps, but we were near a shopping mall which would provide us with a climate controlled environment for our brisk walk. The mall is, sadly, on the decline, just like most enclosed shopping centers, whose decline had started years before the pandemic, and whose demise has been hastened by it. But this also meant that it was relatively COVID-safe as there weren't many other people there wandering the halls.



We passed by this line of strollers for rent that are vaguely car-shaped and have a steering wheel for the occupant. There were about a dozen, and none had been rented out. But they remain a bright reminder of what is now, very clearly, a bygone era.