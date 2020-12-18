VA 288

This is Virginia's State Route 288 (VA 288), looking south from the Genito Road overpass at about 6:30pm on a Friday.



VA 288 is part of the ring road around Richmond. I chose the Genito overpass because this stretch of the expressway doesn't have street lights and the overpass doesn't have one of those fences that keeps morons from throwing stuff off of it onto the cars passing below. I figured this would give me the best conditions for capturing just headlights and taillights. It not only did that, it also allowed me to get the one person who used their turn signal when changing lanes, creating the dotted line among the taillights (lots of people were changing lanes while I was there, but only one made his/her intentions publicly known).



EDIT: I should also note that the Genito overpass also has a wide sidewalk and a decent sized shoulder to keep Genito Road traffic and photographers a reasonable distance apart.