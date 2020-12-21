Previous
Drip by timerskine
Drip

I went out this afternoon in search of fresh air and a photo. I figured I'd find both at the Dutch Gap Conservation Area ( https://www.chesterfield.gov/DutchGap). I was right.

This is the very first picture I took today. This male Ring-necked Duck (Aythya collaris) had just lifted his head out of the water of the Old River Channel Wetlands. I didn't see the drop of water coming off his bill until I was processing it.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Tim Erskine

