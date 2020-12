Ruffles and Flourishes

While walking through an area of the Dutch Gap Conservation Area we were surrounded by White-throated Sparrows (Zonotrichia albicollis), flitting to and fro. They were hard to capture because they moved a lot and tended to be behind twigs and branches. One landed nearby without visual obstruction and it decided to flap its wings and waggle its tail while I was shooting. This is the result.