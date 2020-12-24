Sign up
211 / 365
Tappahannock Oak V
The Missus and I went to Tappahannock for lunch (yes, we drove 90 minutes, one way, to get a burger from NN Burger) and had to stop for the obligatory shot of the tree. This is the first with solid overcast.
The other shots in this series are at
Tappahannock Oak
Tappahannock Oak II
and
Tappahannock Oak III
and
Tappahannock Oak IV - Selfie
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Views
6
365
NIKON D850
24th December 2020 2:03pm
tree
,
oak
,
tappahannock
