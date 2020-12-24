Previous
Tappahannock Oak V by timerskine
Tappahannock Oak V

The Missus and I went to Tappahannock for lunch (yes, we drove 90 minutes, one way, to get a burger from NN Burger) and had to stop for the obligatory shot of the tree. This is the first with solid overcast.

Tim Erskine

