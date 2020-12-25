Sign up
Previous
Next
212 / 365
Fun With Food
My Get Pushed challenge for this week was "trying fun or humor with foods." So here it is. It's certainly not a selfie as I have glasses, gray hair, a beard and mustache. Perhaps it was me when I was 6 years old.
Bon apetit!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
2
0
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
339
photos
41
followers
43
following
58% complete
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
208
209
89
37
90
210
211
212
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th December 2020 2:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
timerskine-gp
,
get-pushed-439
Tim Erskine
ace
@aikiuser
Here's my response to your challenge!
December 25th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Very cute!
December 25th, 2020
