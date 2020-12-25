Previous
Fun With Food by timerskine
Fun With Food

My Get Pushed challenge for this week was "trying fun or humor with foods." So here it is. It's certainly not a selfie as I have glasses, gray hair, a beard and mustache. Perhaps it was me when I was 6 years old. Bon apetit!
Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

Tim Erskine
@aikiuser Here's my response to your challenge!
December 25th, 2020  
Elizabeth
Very cute!
December 25th, 2020  
